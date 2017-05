May Day in France: six police injured as violent group hijacks Paris march

Tatjana Muskiet

It is a day when the workers of France traditionally unite. Instead 1 May 2017 has been riven with political, personal and social divisions before next Sunday’s final round vote in the French presidential election, as well as violence and clashes between police and masked youths. Six riot police officers were injured, one with third-degree burns to his hand and face, in Paris when a group of about 150 people armed with molotov cocktails, stones and sticks hijacked the traditional May Day march organised by French unions.

Thousands had joined the celebration, with many using the occasion to protest against the far-right presidential candidate Marine le Pen and her party, the Front National. Police said 142,000 people attended May Day marches across France.

Shortly after the Paris march set off from the central Place de la République, a group with scarves covering their faces forced their way to the front and began throwing missiles at police, who responded with teargas. Some pulled masonry from the walls of buildings to throw at the police and several shopping bags and backpacks filled with stones and bottles were found.(guardian)…[+]