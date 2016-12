Momma bear, three cubs found dead in Pa. church parking lot; deaths deemed ‘highly suspicious’

Tatjana Muskiet

WYOMING, Pa. — A mother bear and three cubs have been found dead in a Pennsylvania church parking lot. The Pennsylvania Game Commission calls the deaths of the sow and the cubs “highly suspicious” and is seeking information. Wildlife conservation officers responded Tuesday to a report of dead bears in the parking lot of St. Monica’s Church in West Wyoming. They discovered a nearly 300-pound female bear and the cubs.(nydailynews.com)…[+]