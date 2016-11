Multiple people stabbed inside Utah high school locker room

Tatjana Muskiet

Multiple people were stabbed inside the boys’ locker room of a Utah high school Tuesday morning, police said. A suspect was taken into custody after the attack at Mountain View High School in Orem, about five miles north of Provo, police said in a statement. It’s unclear what lead to the stabbing, and police have not identified the suspect. Several juvenile boys were found stabbed inside the locker room, Provo’s Daily Herald reported, and more people were slashed around campus.Officials have not said how many people were attacked, but no one is in condition. No fatalities have been reported. (nydailynews.com)…[+]