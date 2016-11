New York wants residents of upstate town to seek blood tests after toxin found in water

Tatjana Muskiet

Residents of a Hudson Valley city already struggling with poverty and urban blight are now being told to have their blood tested for a toxic chemical long used for firefighting at the nearby air base. Newburgh's water supply was switched to an alternate source in May after the chemical PFOS was found above federal guidelines. Now, the state Health Department has launched a blood testing program. Similar testing has been done in several smaller communities, such as rural Hoosick Falls. But Newburgh's population of 28,000 is eight times the size of Hoosick Falls and the city has a high percentage of poor, non-English-speaking residents, making outreach challenging.