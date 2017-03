Nigerian president says he needs more rest, fuelling health rumours

Tatjana Muskiet

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has said he needs more rest and health tests after returning home from nearly two months of medical leave in Britain during which time his deputy has run the country.Shortly after arriving back from London, the 74-year-old former general told officials he was feeling much better but wanted to rest over the weekend, raising questions about his ability to run Africa’s biggest economy and most populous nation. The vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo, a lawyer who is seen as more business-friendly than Buhari, played an active role in driving policy changes in Africa’s top oil producer during the president’s seven-week absence. (The guardian)…[+]