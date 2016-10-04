  • Nieuws Archief

Nobelprijs voor de Natuurkunde gaat naar drie Britten 

October 04, 2016   Tatjana Muskiet
De Britse wetenschappers David Thouless, Duncan Haldane en Michael Kosterlitz hebben dinsdag de Nobelprijs voor de Natuurkunde gekregen voor de ontdekking van exotische materiaaltoestanden.  Dat is dinsdag bekendgemaakt in het Karolinska-instituut in Stockholm, een medische universiteit.

Volgens The Guardian ontdekten de wetenschappers “totaal onverwacht gedrag van vaste stoffen”. Ze ontwierpen een wiskundig systeem om de gedragingen van de stoffen te kunnen begrijpen. De ondekkingen zouden een belangrijke rol kunnen gaan spelen bij de ontwikkelingen van compleet nieuwe materialen die bijvoorbeeld gebruikt kunnen worden voor elektronische aparaten.(nu.nl)…[+]

