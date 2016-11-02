North Carolina deputy fired after accidently shooting her daughter during Halloween party

Tatjana Muskiet

A North Carolina county deputy shot her 11-year-old daughter during a Halloween party and has since been fired for her actions.

Misty Michelle Flowers was reportedly showing off her weapon to friends at her home in Lincolnton, N.C., on Saturday night, when she fired a gunshot through a wall, striking her daughter in the next room, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. “I find gross negligence and the disregard for the safety of others was displayed in the incident Saturday night and therefore Officer Flowers was terminated today,” Sheriff David Carpenter told CBS affiliate WNCN. A deputy arrived at the scene around 11:23 p.m. on Saturday and began treating the child’s injury, then a second deputy came to transport the child to a local hospital in Charlotte, police said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]