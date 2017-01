NYPD officer kills himself in Staten Island

Tatjana Muskiet

A 31-year-old police officer who shot himself in the neck in his Staten Island home early Tuesday has died, police sources said.

The officer, a nine-year member of the department assigned to the 120th Precinct, shot himself in the neck in suburban Arden Heights at about 5 a.m., sources said.

Paramedics rushed him to Staten Island University Hospital South, where he died at about 5:30 a.m., according to sources. Police did not immediately release the cop’s name as they were yet to inform family members of his death.(nydailynews)…[+]