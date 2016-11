Off-duty NYPD cop charged for allegedly pulling gun on woman in fit of road rage

Tatjana Muskiet

Suffolk County police busted an off-duty NYPD cop they say in a fit of road rage pulled his gun on a woman who cut him off on Long Island, officials said Tuesday.

The victim accidentally cut Officer Donald Vale off on the southbound Sagtikos Parkway as the two neared the Southern State Parkway about 4:10 p.m. Sunday, cops said. Vale flew into a rage, pursued her, and threatened her with a gun, according to police. As he sped off, his victim wrote down his license plate number and gave it to authorities when she reported the incident.(nydailynews.com)…[+]