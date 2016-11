Officials investigating possible Al Qaeda terror attack planned for day before election: report

Tatjana Muskiet

Mayor de Blasio learned several days ago that New York was among the reported targets for a potential Election Day eve terrorist attack. The mayor, speaking Friday on his weekly radio show, said law enforcement officials were trying to determine whether the supposed Al Qaeda terror threat was legitimate. “We are still very much assessing the credibility,” said de Blasio. “It is not at all clear how credible this is. We are watching carefully.” According to a CBS News report, New York was on a short list with Virginia and Texas for possible attacks before the nation votes Tuesday for a new President.(nydailynews.com)…[+]