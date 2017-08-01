Pakistan must reject US aid and exit the war on terror, says Imran Khan

Tatjana Muskiet

Pakistan must detach itself from American influence and pull out of the “war on terror” in order to create prosperity and achieve regional peace, Imran Khan, the Pakistani opposition leader , has said. Buoyed by last week’s dismissal of prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan is eyeing Pakistan’s highest political office, and said he was ready to change the country’s international relations. “Sadly, our ruling elite took dollars from the Americans and went into this war,” Khan told the Guardian. “It has created such hatred in our society. It has created turmoil.” His comments come as the US considers how to approach the conflict in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The White House recently announced it was withholding $50m (£38m) in military aid to Pakistan for its failure to crack down on jihadi groups. However, if it were up to Khan, Pakistan would reject US aid entirely. “Aid cripples the country,” he said. “It enslaves the country. You are dictated decisions from abroad. I’m completely against this.”(theguardian)…[+]