Philip Hammond vows UK will fight back if it gets bad Brexit deal

Philip Hammond has sent a warning to Britain’s European partners that Britain will “fight back” and not “slink off like a wounded animal” if it does not get the Brexit deal it wants. In combative language ahead of triggering the article 50 negotiations on terms of withdrawal, the chancellor said Britain would “do whatever we need to do” to be competitive in the event of leaving the EU without a trade agreement. The use of such language flies in the face of calls from Sir John Major to tone down anti-EU rhetoric before negotiations begin.(the guardian)…[+]