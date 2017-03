Philippines recovers body of Germany kidnap victim Jurgen Kantner

Tatjana Muskiet

The Philippine military has recovered the body of an elderly German hostage who was beheaded by Islamic militants last week. The Abu Sayyaf, a kidnap-for-ransom network in the southern Philippines that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, killed Jurgen Kantner, 70, after its demands for $600,000 in ransom were not met.

Military officials said marines found Kantner’s body on Saturday evening in the group’s remote island stronghold of Sulu, more than 1,000km south of Manila.

“The armed forces of the Philippines continues with all efforts to make good [on] its commitment to return the remains of the kidnap victim to his homeland to accord to him the decent burial he deserves,” said military spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo.(the guardian)…[+]