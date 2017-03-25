Police investigate death of teenage boxer after bout

Tatjana Muskiet

Police have launched an investigation after a 17-year-old amateur boxer died shortly after collapsing in the ring.

Derbyshire police said officers were called to the Post Mill Centre, South Normanton, at 10.17pm on Friday. The youth, who is from Ripley, near Derby, was given medical treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead on arrival at Kings Mill hospital in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

Formal identification has yet to take place and a postmortem examination is due to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

The centre’s website said an “amateur open boxing show” was being held at the venue from 7-11pm on Friday, organised by the South Normanton School of Boxing.

A police spokesman said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, but appealed for anyone with footage of the bout or information that might help to contact the investigations team.

The Board of England Boxing confirmed that a boxer had died after a bout at an event it had sanctioned in Derby.(guardian)…[+]