President-elect Donald Trump has been turning away intelligence briefings since his election upset

Tatjana Muskiet

You apparently don’t need intelligence to make America great again.

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly been dodging classified intelligence briefings and only received two since his election win over two weeks ago — a notably lower frequency as compared to his predecessors. Mike Pence, meanwhile, has received briefings almost every single day since the election, according to both current and former U.S. officials who spoke to the Washington Post on Wednesday.

“Trump has a lot of catching up to do,” a senior official who receives daily briefings told the newspaper.

As mandated, a team of military officials and intelligence analysts has been prepped to deliver daily briefings on global conflicts and security threats to the President-elect. But even though he has no actual national security experience, Trump has only showed up for two briefings — one a couple of days after his election win, and another on Tuesday before he departed to Florida for Thanksgiving.(nydailynews.com)…[+]