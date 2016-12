President-elect Donald Trump suggests Russian election hacking was justified because it targeted Hillary Clinton

Tatjana Muskiet

President-elect Donald Trump again took to Twitter to complain about reports that Russia hackers helped swing the election his favor, this time suggesting that the cyberattack was justified because it dug up dirt on his rival.

“Are we talking about the same cyberattack where it was revealed that head of the DNC illegally gave Hillary the questions to the debate?” he tweeted around 6 a.m. Friday. U.S. intelligence officials believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself played a role in the plot, in which hackers broke into Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign databases, stole embarrassing emails and leaked them to whistle-blowing site WikiLeaks.(nydailynews.com)…[+]