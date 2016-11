President Obama congratulates Donald Trump, invites him to the White House following election win

Tatjana Muskiet

Mr. Trump is going to Washington. President Obama congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory and invited him to the White House for a meeting Thursday, the White House said. Obama plans to address Trump’s win in a statement on Wednesday. The meeting is expected to address the presidential transition.Obama also called Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and the president conveyed admiration for the “strong campaign she waged throughout the country,” the White House said. Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated as the United States’ 45th president on Jan. 20.(nydailynews.com)…[+]