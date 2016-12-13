Queens girl, 11, escapes pervert green taxi driver when stopped at red light

Tatjana Muskiet

An 11-year-old girl told police a green taxi driver molested her after she ran away from her Queens home, cop sources said Monday.

The girl, who lives in Ridgewood, slipped out of her house at about 1 a.m. Sunday to go to her cousin’s place in Astoria because she was distraught about being bullied in school, sources said. She got lost in the subway system, though, and headed to Manhattan before returning to Queens and getting out at the 61st St.-Woodside 7 train station.

She told cops a cabbie pulled up next to her near 30th St. and 30th Ave. in Astoria at about 4 a.m. and commanded her to get into the front seat, then fondled her chest, police sources said. The cabbie took her phone, cops said, but she grabbed it and got out of the cab when it stopped at a light on 31st Dr. near 12th St. She then called 911.

The girl also said she got the driver to let her go by convincing him to meet her later in the same spot, police sources said. The preteen gave police two possible license plates, and video shows her leaving a cab.(nydailynews.com)…[+]