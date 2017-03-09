Real Schindler’s list expected to make $2.4m at auction

Tatjana Muskiet

One of the original “Schindler’s lists”, the documents used by the German industrialist Oskar Schindler to save more than 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, has been put up for sale. The document, commemorated in Thomas Keneally’s Booker prize-winning novel, was among those drawn up to protect Jewish workers from deportation and death. It is expected to make more than $2.4m.It is one of only seven, and was compiled with help from Schindler’s accountant Itzhak Stern, who was portrayed by Ben Kingsley in the 1993 Steven Spielberg film of the story. For sale through the Moments in Time auction house, which specialises in rare documents, the 14-page document is the penultimate list and is dated 18 April 1945. It lists 801 male Jews at Schindler’s factory in occupied Czechoslovakia, who had been transported from the Nazi concentration camp at Plaszòw in German-occupied Poland.(the guardian)…[+]