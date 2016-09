Sailor with Navy Reserve declines to stand

Tatjana Muskiet

A sailor with the Navy Reserve is in hot water after taking a page out of Colin Kaepernick’s playbook. Janaye Ervin, an intelligence specialist, declined to stand and did not salute during the national anthem played at a morning flag-raising at Pearl Harbor on Sept. 19.

“I feel like a hypocrite singing about the ‘land of the free’ when I know that only applies to some Americans,” she wrote on Facebook, according to Military.com. “I will gladly stand again, when ALL AMERICANS are afforded the same freedom.” Kaepernick, the 49ers quarterback, has refused to stand for the anthem before NFL games this year. He cited racial injustice and police brutality among the reasons for his actions.Other athletes all over the country have protested the anthem in recent weeks. Several weeks before Ervin’s protest, another sailor also refused to stand for the flag, according to Military.com.(nydailynews.com)…[+]