San Antonio cop fatally shot in head near police headquarters, chief says

Tatjana Muskiet

A San Antonio cop has died after a gunman shot him in the head while making a traffic stop outside police headquarters Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened at 11:45 a.m. near police headquarters on S. Santa Rosa and W. Nueva, police said.

The officer, identified as Detective Benjamin Marconi, 50, ┬ápulled over a vehicle near the Southside of the police headquarters building in his marked vehicle, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in press conference.(nydailynews.com)…[+]