San Francisco teachers union lesson plan calls President-elect Donald Trump ‘racist,’ ‘sexist’

Tatjana Muskiet

San Francisco’s public schools have a mouthful for President-elect Donald Trump. The city’s teachers union has offered its members a lesson plan that calls the soon-to-be commander-in-chief a racist and a sexist who rose to power by “pandering” to his equally awful base. It’s unclear how many teachers plan to teach the sharply-worded lesson, which is meant to teach students about the election and encourage them to fight for equality. It was developed by Fakhra Shah, a Mission High School teacher, who wrote it as a way to help students struggling with the outcome of the election.

“Let us please not sidestep the fact that a racist and sexist man has become the president of our country by pandering to a huge racist and sexist base,” Shah wrote in an open letter to teachers introducing the lesson plan.(nydailynews.com)…[+]