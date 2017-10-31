Scotland Yard ‘told of Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct in 1990s’

Tatjana Muskiet

The Metropolitan police were made aware of alleged sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy hotel in London more than 25 years ago by a 19-year-old, it has been claimed. However, it appears that no investigation took place because the woman dropped the complaint after Weinstein allegedly learned that she had reported it to the police.

Speaking for the first time in public about the incident, which took place in 1990 or 1991, Sophie Morris said she had “shut down” the incident in her mind ever since but had decided to go public because she wished to show the film producer’s victims were not only celebrities and would-be actors.

“My main point in speaking out is that I was never part of this world, I was never an aspiring actress looking for a part, I was a 19-year-old person doing admin, earning a bit of extra cash in my year out after my A-levels,” she said. “There could be others like me who want to speak out but haven’t. It is easier for actresses to speak out because they have Hollywood behind them.”(theguardian)…[+]