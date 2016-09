Senator’s nephew found dead in home invasion

Tatjana Muskiet

The nephew of a prominent Democratic senator was found murdered in his small Washington state town — lying in a pool of his own blood with a bloodstained wood-splitting ax nearby. Bob Tester, 35, was found after his 8-year-old daughter called her grandmother to say her father had been killed. It is believed Tester was murdered during a targeted home invasion in his Spangle, Washington, residence. Spangle is outside Spokane. His daughter apparently interacted with her father’s killer — moments before the murder.

Court documents state: “The man told her to stay in bed because he was going to kill her dad,” NBC Montana reports. “We do not believe that this was a random act,” said a spokesman from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department. “We do believe that the suspect knew the victim.”.(nypost.com)…[+]