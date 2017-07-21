Six dead as Israeli-Palestinian tensions boil over

Tatjana Muskiet

Three Palestinians have been killed in Jerusalem amid escalating protests in the city and across Palestinian territories against new Israeli security measures at a highly sensitive holy site. Two died in separate incidents in Palestinian neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem after tense Friday prayers during which thousands of Palestinians prayed in the streets around the Old City after refusing to enter the compound known to Muslims as the Haram al-Sharif, which houses the al-Aqsa mosque. A third died later in Ramallah.

The compound is considered the third holiest site in Islam and the most sacred for Jews, who call it Temple Mount. Metal detectors were installed by Israeli police after a deadly shootout inside the compound last Friday in which three Israeli-Arab gunmen killed two Israeli policeman at the Lion’s Gate entrance before fleeing back inside and being killed by police.Palestinians – and the Jordanian administered religious institution, the waqf, which takes care of the site – say the new security controls on worshippers represent a breach of the status quo at the flashpoint location. (Theguardian)…[+]