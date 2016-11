St. Louis cop ambushed, shot in face twice by wanted man fearing he would be recognized

Tatjana Muskiet

A wanted man shot a 46-year-old St. Louis cop in the face — twice — fearing he would be recognized while driving alongside the officer on Sunday, authorities said.

The on-duty sergeant with St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was waiting for traffic to move near Hampton and Pernod Aves. around 7:30 p.m. when his assailant drove up to the marked SUV and opened fire, blasting out his window. “He saw the muzzle flashes and felt the glass breaking in his window as the shots came through and struck him in the head,” said police Chief Sam Dotson at a press conference. Fellow cops flocked to the shooting five miles southwest of the city center after the wounded officer managed to call for help on his radio. He was still strapped into his seat with his gun holstered when backup arrived.(nydailynews.com)…[+]