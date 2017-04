St Petersburg bomb suspect is Kyrgyz-born Akbarzhon Jalilov, Kyrgyzstan says

Tatjana Muskiet

The prime suspect in Monday’s bomb attack on the St Petersburg metro is a Russian citizen born in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan, according to Kyrgyz intelligence. Russia’s health minister raised the death toll from 11 to 14 on Tuesday and said 49 people were still in hospital. She said 11 people had died at the scene, one died while being transported by ambulance and a further two died in hospital.

Kyrgyzstan’s state committee for national security said 22-year-old Akbarzhon Jalilov could be behind the attack, and that it was cooperating with Russian agencies to help investigate.

Russian investigators said they believed the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, based on some of the body fragments they found at the scene. Investigators said they had identified the bomber but would not release details at this stage.(guardian)…[+]