State-run Chinese newspaper says Donald Trump has ‘no sense of how to lead a superpower’

Tatjana Muskiet

Surprise surprise: China’s state-run newspapers are not in love with Donald Trump.

An editorial Monday in the Community Party-controlled Global Times blasted the President-elect of the United States as a man with “no sense of how to lead a superpower.” The scathing piece arrived after Trump’s series of shakeups with American-Chinese relations — including a typo-tinged tweet from the weekend. “Trump is not behaving as a president who will become master of the White House in a month,” the editorial said.“He bears no sense of how to lead a superpower…One thing for sure is that Trump has no leverages to maneuver the world, nor can he reshape China-U.S. relations and the way the two major powers interact.”

The piece said the next President had thus far been treating relations between the economic superpowers as “child’s play.” Trump consistently chastised China on the campaign trail, and said Americans are letting it “rape our country” on trade deals. He has kept rattling relations with China since the first days after his upset White House win.(nydailynews.com)…[+]