Stranded climber rescued after four days on Canada’s highest mountain
May 05, 2017
Tatjana Muskiet
An Argentinian climber stranded for four days on Canada’s highest mountain has been rescued. Natalia Martínez, who began a solo traverse of 5,959-metre Mount Logan in the Yukon late last month, was at an elevation of about 3,900 metres when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Yukon and Alaska on Monday, sending snow and glacial ice crashing down around her camp. A few hours later, the mountain was rattled by a second earthquake of magnitude 6.3 along with several aftershocks.
Martínez – ensconced in her tent about 135 miles from the earthquakes’ epicentre – was unscathed by the avalanches triggered by the quakes, but left stranded. A message posted on the ExpeNews website popular with climbers said Martínez was rescued on Thursday night. ExpeNews said a pilot with the charter service Icefield Discovery had noticed an improvement in weather conditions and alerted a rescue team. The website said Martínez was taken to the Icefield Discovery base in Kluane Lake.(guardian)…[+]