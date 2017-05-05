Stranded climber rescued after four days on Canada’s highest mountain

Tatjana Muskiet

An Argentinian climber stranded for four days on Canada’s highest mountain has been rescued. Natalia Martínez, who began a solo traverse of 5,959-metre Mount Logan in the Yukon late last month, was at an elevation of about 3,900 metres when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Yukon and Alaska on Monday, sending snow and glacial ice crashing down around her camp. A few hours later, the mountain was rattled by a second earthquake of magnitude 6.3 along with several aftershocks.

Martínez – ensconced in her tent about 135 miles from the earthquakes’ epicentre – was unscathed by the avalanches triggered by the quakes, but left stranded. A message posted on the ExpeNews website popular with climbers said Martínez was rescued on Thursday night. ExpeNews said a pilot with the charter service Icefield Discovery had noticed an improvement in weather conditions and alerted a rescue team. The website said Martínez was taken to the Icefield Discovery base in Kluane Lake.(guardian)…[+]