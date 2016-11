Teen girl fights off man who tried to rape her in a Brooklyn park bathroom

Tatjana Muskiet

A would-be rapist with a chipped tooth followed a teenage girl into the bathroom at a Brooklyn playground and tried to rape her, police sources said. The 17-year-old victim pushed the attacker away and fled Monday afternoon, then ran to a nearby deli where she found a worker she knew to call police, sources said.

“She was crying, ‘Please call my mom! Please call my mom! Someone tried to rape me in the bathroom of the park,'” said Miguel Obayah, 22, a clerk at the Howard Deli Mart on Howard Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The girl had just gotten out of school at 2 p.m., and was cutting through Carver Playground by Marion St. near Ralph Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant when the attacker tried to strike up a conversation, sources said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]