Teenagers blockade Paris schools in protest over alleged police rape

Tatjana Muskiet

Teenage demonstrators have blockaded more than a dozen high schools in and around Paris, mounting makeshift barricades and setting fire to cars, scooters and rubbish bins in protest at the alleged rape by police of a young black man.

Authorities said nine students were arrested in the suburb of Clichy after about 100 youths set two cars and a motorbike alight, threw stones and shattered a shop window amid continuing anger at police violence and the suspected assault on Théo L, who was allegedly raped with a police truncheon earlier this month.

Eight more people were arrested after a larger crowd of protesting students, some hooded and carrying flares, gathered at Place de la Nation in the east of the French capital in an unauthorised demonstration organised on social media.(the guardian)…[+]