Tenant, 94, avoids eviction from NYC home as landlord claims notice was ploy to make the widower clean up

A Manhattan landlord backed off his plan Wednesday to evict a 94-year-old widower from the rent-regulated apartment the tenant has lived in since 1950.

Pine Management — which is under investigation by the state attorney general over accusations of harassment of tenants — had moved to evict Maxwell Levy in August.

On Wednesday, after the Daily News wrote about the case, co-owner Daniel Rohlman issued a statement insisting the company never intended to evict him. Instead, Rohlman now claimed Pine Management was simply using the eviction notice to get Levy to clean up his apartment. Pine Management accused Levy of being a hoarder, though months ago he arranged to throw out dozens of boxes in his apartment.(nydailynews)…[+]