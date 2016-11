Tennessee school bus driver going ‘well above’ speed limit ahead of fatal crash that killed 5 children

Tatjana Muskiet

The Tennessee bus driver behind the wheel during a wreck that left five children dead was speeding “well above” the posted speed limit on a narrow, winding road, authorities said. Johnthony Walker — charged with five counts of vehicular homicide for the deaths of five Woodmore Elementary School students — lost control of the bus after he drove at “a high rate of speed” on the tiny Chattanooga road, police wrote in an arrest affidavit. Three fourth graders, a first grader and a kindergartner were killed in the wreck. Another dozen kids remained hospitalized Tuesday morning, six of whom are in critical condition. Police have not said exactly how fast Walker was driving, but mentioned that the posted speed limit was just 30 mph.(nydailynews.com)...[+]