Texas man who dumped friend’s ashes at Metropolitan Opera ‘beyond embarrassed’ about the ‘mess’

Tatjana Muskiet

The Texas opera aficionado who dumped his beloved friend’s ashes during a weekend Metropolitan Opera performance is “beyond embarrassed” about the “mess” he created, his friend said. Roger Kaiser, 52, was not arrested for his scattering human remains over the Lincoln Center orchestra pit during Saturday’s “Guillaume Tell,” a stunt that sparked terror fears and forced the company to stop mid-way through the show. The 52-year-old Dallas man was just trying to honor his late pal and had no malicious intent, his friend Paul J. Williams told the Dallas Morning News. “He is beyond embarrassed,” Williams said. “He was doing it solely for his beloved friend.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]