Thieves break into Brooklyn apartment, kill woman with hammer

Tatjana Muskiet

A 68-year-old Brooklyn woman died after a crew of burglars raided her apartment early Friday and bludgeoned her and her roommate with a hammer, police said.

The victim, identified by police sources as Brenda Ramos, was inside the apartment on Kings Highway near E. 94th St. in Canarsie with her 40-year-old roommate Joseph Alexander when two men and a woman burst in around 3 a.m. The intruders attacked them both with the silver hammer and searched the place for valuables. “Oh my God, that’s horrible,” said stunned neighbor Karen Jackson, 52. “There has to be really something wrong with a person to attack someone with a hammer like that, to see the life go out of them.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]