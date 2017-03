Tourists airlifted from Tenerife volcano after cable car fails

Tatjana Muskiet

The Spanish emergency services have rescued 250 people from a volcano on Tenerife after a cable car service broke down, leaving dozens of passengers trapped in two gondolas and forcing more than 100 to spend the night at high altitude.Firefighters, Guardia Civil officers and other rescue workers were scrambled to the Teide volcano on Wednesday afternoon after the system suffered an apparent malfunction. More than half the passengers – including 70 who were lowered 40 metres (120ft) from the stranded cars to the ground using ropes, harnesses and pulleys – were rescued. The cable car’s failure meant 111 people, including eight children, had to spend the night in cabins on the volcano.(the guardian)…[+]