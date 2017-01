Trump doubles down on attack against Rep. John Lewis, blasts civil rights icon as liar

Tatjana Muskiet

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump isn’t ready to let it go with Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

Trump returned to his attacks against Lewis, a civil rights icon who the President-elect has been railing against for days over his decision to boycott Trump’s inauguration.

“John Lewis said about my inauguration, ‘It will be the first one that I’ve missed.’ WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also,” Trump tweeted before quoting a 2001 Washington Post story that said Lewis skipped President George W. Bush’s swearing-in because he “thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush’s swearing-in because he doesn’t believe Bush is the true elected president.”

The attacks are Trump’s latest aimed at Lewis, a student civil rights leader who organized the original March on Washington and endured multiple beatings — including one at the Edmund Pettus bridge where his skull was fractured.(nydailynews)…[+]