Trump slams Clinton campaign for going along with Jill Stein-led recount, insists illegal voters caused him to lose popular vote

Tatjana Muskiet

Donald Trump spent his Sunday slamming Hillary Clinton over her campaign’s decision to assist with a recount request in three swing states and insisting that if it weren’t for “millions of people who voted illegally,” he would have won the U.S. popular vote.

“In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,” Trump posted to his Twitter account toward the end of an hours-long tirade.(nydailynews.com)…[+]