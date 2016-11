Trump won’t sue women who accused him of sexual misconduct, sources say

Tatjana Muskiet

President-elect Donald Trump is letting some bygones be bygones, but not others.

Sources close to The Donald’s victorious campaign team tell us now that the billionaire will be running the country, he no longer plans to sue nearly a dozen women who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct in the weeks leading up to the election.

“Trump has decided not to pursue the lawsuits against the women who spoke out against him,” says an insider with close ties to Trump. “The Trump camp went to attorneys to discuss the lawsuits, but they have no plans to pursue them.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]