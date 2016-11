Two Chris Christie associates found guilty for their roles in Bridgegate traffic-snarling scheme

Tatjana Muskiet

Two former allies of Chris Christie were found guilty of all charges Friday for their roles in the Bridgegate scheme that decimated the New Jersey governor’s White House bid. Former Christie top aide Bridget Anne Kelly and ex-Port Authority executive Bill Baroni face up to 20 years for the most serious charge of wire fraud. The 12-person jury took five days to convict the Christie cronies on all nine counts. Kelly, 44, began weeping immediately after the verdict was announced. Baroni, also 44, showed no emotion.(nydaily.com)…[+]