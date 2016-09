Two men wanted for questioning about undetonated Chelsea bomb were Egyptian pilots who have since left the U.S.

Tatjana Muskiet

The two men who came across a travel bag containing an undetonated pressure cooker bomb in Chelsea have been identified as Egyptian pilots who have returned to their native country, according to a report. Law enforcement sources told ABC News the two men seen pulling the bomb from a bag on W. 27th St. on Sept. 17 — then walking off with the bag — are Egypt Air pilots. Neither the NYPD nor the FBI could immediately confirm the report Wednesday.A second bomb planted on W. 23rd St. by Ahmad Khan Rahami exploded, injuring 31 people. Rahami, 28, was ultimately apprehended in New Jersey two days later following a shootout with police.(nydailynews.com)…[+]