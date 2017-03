US says illegal crossings from Mexico declined from January to February

Tatjana Muskiet

The number of undocumented immigrants crossing into the United States from Mexico declined by 40% from January to February, Homeland Security secretary John Kelly said on Wednesday.The downturn came after Donald Trump took office on 20 January, vowing to deport many of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.The flow of illegal border crossings as measured by apprehensions and the prevention of inadmissible persons at the southern border dropped to 18,762 persons in February from 31,578 in January, Kelly said in a statement.He said the US Customs and Border Protection agency, which compiled the data, historically sees a 10% to 20% increase in apprehensions of immigrants from January to February.(the guardian)…[+]