Venezuela opposition leaders taken from homes, say relatives

Venezuela opposition leaders Leopoldo López and Antonio Ledezma have been taken from their homes, where they were under house arrest, family members of the two have tweeted. López’s wife and Ledezma’s daughter said they would hold President Nicolás Maduro responsible for the fate of the two men.

Both leaders in recent days have called on Venezuelans to join protests against Maduro over the creation of an all-powerful legislative body called the constituent assembly, which was elected on Sunday. The vote for the assembly was boycotted by the opposition and has been criticised around the world as an assault on democratic freedoms.12:27 in the morning: the moment when the dictatorship kidnaps Leopoldo at my house,” López’s wife, Lilian Tintori, wrote on Twitter. Sanctions freeze Venezuelan president’s assets under US jurisdiction and prevent US citizens from doing business with him.(theguardian)…[+]