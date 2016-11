Vladimir Putin, Francois Hollande, other world leaders react to Donald Trump’s election upset

Tatjana Muskiet

World leaders dispatched mixed congratulations — some expressing joy, caution or discontent — to Donald Trump after his election upset. French President Francois Hollande congratulated Trump in a televised address but noted that the billionaire’s win “opens a period of uncertainty.” Trump garnered contrite congratulations from Russian President Vladimir Putin after showering the leader with compliments during his presidential campaign. Putin urged Trump to repair Russian-American relations and consider global security talks.(nydailynews.com)…[+]