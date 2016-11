West Virginia mayor slammed, nonprofit boss fired after saying Michelle Obama is ‘ape in heels’

Tatjana Muskiet

A West Virginia mayor was criticized and her businesswoman friend fired after calling First Lady Michelle Obama an “ape in heels.”

“It will be so refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady back in the White House,” wrote Pamela Ramsey Taylor, the axed director of the government-funded Clay Development Corporation. “I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.” The Facebook post has since been deleted. Screenshots of the her remarks were shared thousands of times by social media users condemning the racist message.(nydailynews.com)…[+]