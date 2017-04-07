Westminster attack: woman who fell from bridge dies of injuries

Tatjana Muskiet

A woman who fell into the Thames during the Westminster terror attack has died from her injuries, police have said.

Andreea Cristea, 31, a tourist from Romania, died on Thursday after her life support was turned off by doctors. She had fallen from Westminster Bridge but was pulled from the water and taken to hospital.

In a statement released by police, Cristea’s family said they were “deeply touched and eternally grateful” for the efforts of medical staff who had tried to save her.

“After fighting for her life for over two weeks, our beloved and irreplaceable Andreea – wonderful daughter, sister, partner, dedicated friend and the most unique and life-loving person you can imagine – was cruelly and brutally ripped away from our lives in the most heartless and spiritless way,” the family’s statement said. “She will always be remembered as our shining ray of light that will forever keep on shining in our hearts.”(guardian)…[+]