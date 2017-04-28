Westminster terror suspect is 27-year-old British national

Tatjana Muskiet

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempting to carrying out a terror attack in Westminster has been named as Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali.

He is understood to be a British national from Tottenham, north London, who was born overseas.

The attack was foiled on Thursday afternoon after armed police swooped on the man, who was allegedly armed with two knives, near the Houses of Parliament.

Officers were lying in wait for the suspect, whose movements were being tracked by a joint police and MI5 operation as he travelled into central London. They arrested him close to Westminster underground station.

The scene where the man was arrested is metres away from where Khalid Masood launched his attacks on Westminster Bridge and the parliamentary estate five weeks ago, leaving five people dead, including himself. Masood used a vehicle to mow down pedestrians before stabbing a police officer to death with a knife.(guardian)…[+]