With Vice President-elect Mike Pence in the audience, the cast of ‘Hamilton’ should have let the art speak for itself

Tatjana Muskiet

I have a crush on “Hamilton.” I’ve described the play as a miracle of civic education, a gratifying handoff of America’s national identity to a young, diverse generation, and wished for every school kid to see it. I’ve praised its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda as a visionary genius. Let me pile the praise even higher: “Hamilton” is the most important artistic creation in any medium of its generation and perhaps decades. Particularly at this political, cultural, and social moment in our nation’s history, “Hamilton” matters.

By now you are familiar with the Pence Affair. The Vice President-elect went to see the play Friday night and the cast couldn’t resist the opportunity after the show to lecture Pence from the stage.(nydailynews.com)…[+]