Woman, 27, found dead with scarf around her neck at East Village apartment remembered as ‘caring mother’

Tatjana Muskiet

A Manhattan woman found dead inside an East Village apartment was trying to get her life back together when it came to a violent end on Wednesday afternoon, a family member said. Jose Sierra told the Daily News his 27-year-old sister Brooke Garcia had been out of work for several months when a family friend discovered her body inside a ninth-floor apartment at the Lillian Wald Houses on Avenue D around 1:45 p.m. “I told her to get her act together,” Sierra said, recalling seeing his sister alive for the last time last Thursday. “I told her to get a job, just trying to give her advice.”(nydailynews)…[+]