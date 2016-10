Woman, 86, leaps to death from 20-story Manhattan building

Tatjana Muskiet

A 86-year-old woman plummeted to her death from an Upper East Side building about a block from Gracie Mansion Thursday morning, officials said. The woman plunged from the 20-story building on E. 86th St. near York Ave. just after 9 a.m., officials said. Cops believe that she jumped and no criminality is suspected, sources said. She died at the scene.(nydailynews.com)…[+]